Wicked director Jon M. Chu says more Wizard of Oz stories ‘possible, for sure’

The director of Wicked has addressed the possibility of more Wizard of Oz world-building – and we’re here for it!

Speaking in an interview with Attitude yesterday (Tuesday 20 November 2024), Jon M. Chu said more stories from the Land of Oz are “possible, for sure.”

The Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-starring movie, which has won rave reviews, tells the origin story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The premise begs the question of other origin stories from The Wizard of Oz, such as for the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, as featured in the 1939 classic film starring Judy Garland.

“We’ve shot it – I’ve seen a cut of it” – Jon M. Chu on Wicked 2

“Well, you never know,” Chu said of the matter. “There are plenty of things to get into in the characters, that this [film] allows us to. Let’s see. Let’s see.”

“It’s possible,” the In the Heights director added. “It’s possible, for sure.”



At least one more film is on the horizon, at least: Wicked 2, due in 2025. Of the sequel, Chu said: “I can tell you that we’ve shot it. I’ve seen a cut of it. We’re working very hard at it.”



“These characters that we know and love in this movie – they’ve all just cracked,” he added.

“We don’t know ‘what is that next step?’ Everybody makes a choice, but the consequences of the choice can be more difficult than you expect.

“It takes a lot of bravery to make a choice. To stick with the choice – there’s a lot in there we can play with.”



“Obviously there are some really great songs to come,” Chu added. “We can’t wait for people to experience that – once they’ve experienced this one!”

Jon’s full interview with Attitude will be available tomorrow (Thursday 21 November 2024.)

Wicked hits UK cinemas on Friday 22 November 2024.