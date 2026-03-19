Where to watch Yaya starring Hudson Williams in the UK

Mystery thriller series Yaya, starring Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, is set to arrive in the UK on Sky later this year.

Following his career-defining role as Shane Hollander in the gay hockey series, Williams returns to Crave with the half-hour drama series Yaya.

The Canadian series has finished filming and is currently in post-production. The eight-episode limited series is set to premiere later this year in the UK on Sky.

What is Crave’s Yaya series about?

Starring alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, Clark Backo and Noah Reid, Yaga is based on a hit play by Canadian playwright Kat Sandler.

The series is a small-town mystery thriller that reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga, a prominent figure in Slavic folklore who lives in a hut deep in the forest and possesses magical abilities.

In some stories, she is a solitary witch; in others, one of three sisters sharing the same name, though her intentions remain mysterious.

Who does Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams play in Yaya series?

According to Deadline, “Williams will play Henry Park in Yaga, the young heir to a powerful fishery. Rapp (Reid), a private investigator, is probing his disappearance and finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives and ancient magic.”

Alongside Yaya, Sky has also been announced as the UK streaming hub for Heated Rivalry Season 2, after the first season became available on the platform earlier this year.

Inspired by Rachel Reid’s romance hockey novel series Game Changers, Season 2 will be modelled on her book The Long Game, seeing Williams reprise his role alongside Connor Storrie.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is reported to be casting eight new characters

According to the official book synopsis, the plot picks up roughly ten years into their relationship and three years after the Season 1 finale. Heated Rivalry Season 2 is reported to be casting eight new characters.

Heated Rivalry series 2 is stapled for a spring 2027 release. All previous episodes are available to stream in the UK via Sky and NOW.