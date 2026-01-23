What really happened between Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn on his wedding day? DJ Fat Tony tells all

DJ Fat Tony has revealed exactly what happened on the night of Brooklyn Beckham‘s wedding, after the groom claimed his mother, Victoria Beckham, danced “on” him during his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz.

Appearing on This Morning today (22 January), Tony spoke about attending the wedding with his husband, Stavros Agapiou, confirming Victoria did dance with Brooklyn, but not to the extent the public may think.

“There was no slut dropping, there was no PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girls actions. The word inappropriate, why I said it was inappropriate as well, was because of the timing,” he revealed.

“He said: ‘Victoria, come to the stage'” – DJ Fat Tony reveals Marc Anthony called on Victoria Beckham to dance with Brooklyn Beckham

Tony recalled what happened at the 2022 wedding in detail, as well as the atmosphere the following day. “Marc Anthony was performing on stage,” he began.

“He then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Everyone is expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asks the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage, then he said: ‘Victoria, come to the stage.'”

“At that point, Brooklyn is devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out,” the DJ explained.

“That whole situation was awkward for everyone in the room” – Tony describes the atmosphere at Brooklyn’s wedding

“Marc says, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips!’ It was a Latin thing, and that whole situation was awkward for everyone in the room.”

(Image: Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn took to social media earlier this week (19 January), releasing a statement against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, claiming they have tried to ruin his relationship with his wife.

Amongst the numerous claims, he alleged Victoria cancelled Nicola’s wedding dress designed by her team, made him sign away the Beckham name, and stole the limelight by dancing “on” her son during his wedding dance.

Tony said Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were devastated after Victoria danced with her son

The day following the wedding, Tony described as “awkward.” “Well, you know, when the bride and groom leave their wedding devastated, word trickles out… and not many people turned up for the brunch,” he said.

“The dance is a very small part of the bigger problem,” he continued, highlighting it as part of larger family conflicts.

