Victoria Beckham dancing on Brooklyn at his wedding confirmed by Fat Tony’s husband: ‘He is telling the truth’

DJ Fat Tony’s husband Stavros Agapiou has confirmed allegations made by Brooklyn Beckham that Victoria did, in fact, dance “inappropriately” on him on his wedding day.

Brooklyn took to social media last night (19 January), releasing a statement against his parents Victoria and David, claiming they have tried to ruin his and his wife Nicola Peltz’s relationship.

The 26-year-old drew attention to the couple’s wedding day in 2022, alleging that Victoria cancelled Nicola’s wedding dress designed by her team, made him sign away the Beckham name, and stole the limelight by dancing “on” her son during his wedding dance.

“Members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood'” – Brooklyn Beckham making allegations against mother Victoria and father David

In his Instagram Story, he claimed: “The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family.’”

Brooklyn Beckham statement (Image: Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

After standing up for his relationship with his wife, Brooklyn said he has received “endless attacks” from both his mother and father “privately and publicly”.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer,” he added.

Brooklyn claimed Victoria “hijacked” his first dance on his wedding day, adding that he believes she planned it weeks in advance.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone” – Brooklyn claims Victoria stole his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, according to the schedule, it was meant to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” he wrote.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” Brooklyn alleged. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

The claim has since gone viral on social media, with endless memes and speculation, leaving internet users divided over whether Victoria did or did not behave inappropriately.

“I was there and she did” – Stavros Agapiou claimed Victoria did dance on Brooklyn on his wedding day

Social media star Jack Remington posted a video after Brooklyn released his statement. In the comments, Tony’s partner Agapiou confirmed the dancing allegations.

“I was there and she did,” he claimed. “He is telling the truth.” The comment has since been deleted, releasing a new comment stating: “Good on him for finally speaking out!”

Stavros Agapiou (Image: Instagram/jackremmington)

Brooklyn added that after the ordeal, he and Nicola wanted to renew their wedding vows, stating he wanted the day to be full of “happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment”.

The Beckhams have blocked their son on social media and have yet to comment on the allegations.

