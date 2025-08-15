Wednesday: Lady Gaga makes her debut as streaming records skyrocket for Netflix hit

Lady Gaga has made her highly anticipated Wednesday debut in the trailer for the second half of series two days after part 1 broke Netflix streaming records.

Though Gaga does not appear on screen, her voice delivers a hair-raising warning to Wednesday.

The teaser for Wednesday: Season 2 at Nevermore Academy builds to a chilling moment. After flashes of cast members such as Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan, Gaga’s voice murmurs: “Beware – there will be a price to pay.”

Warning: spoilers ahead.

The trailer opens with Wednesday waking up in a hospital after the first half of season two ended with Hyde throwing her out a window at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

There, she meets her spirit guide, fan favourite the late Principal Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie.

Wednesday’s friend and roommate Enid, played by Emma Myers, also features in the advert, as well as Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman). Wednesday creators recently ruled out a romance between Wednesday and Enid, saying in an interview they were “very much friends.”

“She’s not a teacher… so that’s your little clue” – Jenna Ortega

Gaga’s role was originally announced by Netflix as Rosaline Rotwood, “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

However, since then, leading actress Ortega has thrown a spanner in the works, sending fans’ imaginations into overdrive. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she described Gaga as “One of the kindest, most grounded people I have had the pleasure to work with – she’s such a powerhouse.”

She added: “She’s not a teacher… so that’s your little clue. Whatever you heard, it’s wrong.”

Fans were quick to jump to the comment section speculating Gaga’s new potential role. One user theorised it to be Wednesday’s aunt Ophelai: “Gaga definitely Morticia’s sister. That blonde hair. Yup!”

“Not a teacher? Leaves Aunt Ophelia for Gaga. Makes sense” – One fan speculated

The character of Ophelia remains an ongoing mystery in part one of the series, a deceased relative whose cause of death is still unknown.

Another fan confirmed their suspicions: “Not a teacher? Leaves Aunt Ophelia for Gaga. Makes sense – bring in Grandmama.” The comment pointed toward Joanna Lumley’s character, Grandmama Hester Frump who made her debut in part 1 of series two.

Part 1 of Wednesday: Season 2 set a record as the number-one English-language title in 91 countries in its first week, with 50 million views and 201 million hours watched.

Part 1 of series two is currently available to stream on Netflix, with the second half scheduled for release on September 3.

Lady Gaga ‘Dead Dance’ release date coming soon

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is set to release a brand new single to coincide with her apperance in Wednesday. The pop superstar will drop ‘Dead Dance’ at the same time it airs in the Addams Family spin-off.

The new single is reportedly produced by the same team behind her latest album, Mayhem, with Andrew Watt and Cirkut both on board. Variety reports an accompanying video is expected to debut at the same time as her on-screen appearance.