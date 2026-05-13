Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan stars in chilling new Evil Dead trailer

Hunter Doohan, best known for his role in Netflix’s Wednesday, appears in the newly released trailer for the latest instalment of the Evil Dead franchise.

The actor stars as Joseph in the upcoming Evil Dead Burn, with the graphic trailer teasing an array of gruesome scenes – including Doohan’s particularly grisly altercation with a dishwasher.

Doohan has previously featured in projects including Your Honour, Daredevil: Born Again and Wednesday.

What is the new Evil Dead film about?

The new Evil Dead film follows a family reunion gone wrong after a woman seeking comfort with her in-laws becomes possessed by ‘Deadites’ – fictional demonic spirits that inhabit dead human bodies in the franchise.

The latest chapter in the long-running horror series is set for release on 10 July.

Doohan has previously spoken about playing straight roles as a queer actor.

Appearing on The Zach Sang Show in 2019, he said: “I’ve never been cast. I’ve never played a gay role, and I’ve auditioned for them. But all the characters I’ve played have been straight.”

He also admitted he initially tried to hide his sexuality early in his career over fears of being pigeonholed into gay roles.

Who is Hunter Doohan married to?

“I really tried to hide it. I went and hid pictures of us on my Instagram – archived them,” he said.

Doohan later came out publicly at 26 and now regularly shares posts featuring his husband, Fielder Jewett, on social media.

The couple got engaged during the pandemic in 2020 and married in a forest ceremony in June 2022.