‘I’ve held the ruby slippers!’: Wicked costume designer on creating new iconic looks for Land of Oz

Costume designer Paul Tazewell has offered insight into the process of creating the amazing looks for Wicked in a new interview with Attitude.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, hits UK cinemas tomorrow (Friday 22 November 2024).

The prequel to The Wizard of Oz features an array of memorable outfits, from Glinda and Elphaba’s trademark pink and black dresses to an individualised take on the standard school uniform.

“I wanted to make sure there was a quality of inclusivity” – Paul Tazewell on Wicked looks

“One of the things about our view, our reimagining of this world of Wicked, and Shiz [University] specifically, was to set up a community of students that were all finding themselves, individualising themselves,” Tazewell told us.

Bowen Yang, Ariana and Bronwyn James in Wicked (Image: Universal Pictures)

“In the same way,” Tazewell continued, “I remember when I entered into school and everyone was trying things out, experimenting.

” I wanted to make sure there was a quality of inclusivity. Definitely gender-inclusivity. Which is why I interjected kilts, which relates to a very classic school uniform. But then also kilts that might be a half-kilt and a trouser. Or a half-kilt and a pair of shorts.

“Really to mix it up and give the sense that each of the students is taking hold of what is standard and redefining what that might be.”

Tazewell also revealed that he’s held Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from the original 1939 film.



“I’ve actually held the ruby slippers!” he enthused. “It was great to redefine that as well!”

This week Attitude also spoke with Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who told us of the sequel: “I can tell you that we’ve shot it. I’ve seen a cut of it. We’re working very hard at it. These characters that we know and love in this movie – they’ve all just cracked.”

“Obviously there are some really great songs to come,” Chu added. “We can’t wait for people to experience that – once they’ve experienced this one!”