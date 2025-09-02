UK’s first wheelchair-accessible community LGBTQIA+ space to open next year in London

London‘s Hackney is set to welcome a new community-run, wheelchair-accessible queer venue, with plans to open in early 2026.

Entitled Friends of the Joiners Arms, the organisers, who have been working on the project since 2022, have officially signed an agreement to lease a space at Bohemia Place.

This marks the UK’s first community-run, accessible LGBTQIA+ space.

“Thanks everyone for your solidarity, patience and belief” – Friends of the Joiners Arms organisers on the new space announcement

In a recent Instagram announcement, the team shared their excitement and gratitude for the community’s support, emphasising the transformative work ahead to turn an empty railway arch into a vibrant queer space.

Organisers wrote in the caption of the post: “Thanks everyone for your solidarity, patience and belief, and watch out for more exciting news soon”

The venue will prioritise community involvement, with opportunities for local residents and supporters to help shape the space, volunteer and contribute to its development.

More updates promised

In the meantime, the organisers have made a set of FAQs available online for those who want to learn more about the project and its plans.

Supporters flooded the comments with excitement about the inclusive LGBTQ+ space, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one contestant Crystal, drag king Crip Ladywood, and the Queer House Party organisation.

A photo shared with the announcement captured the FOTJA collective at a 2022 Lese Majeste event, where a diverse crowd of people from different backgrounds and abilities celebrated together.

The team promises more updates in the coming months as the venue takes shape.