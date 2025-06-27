Rosie Jones to host inclusive Disabled Queer Prom (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian Rosie Jones is hosting a fully accessible ‘Disabled Queer Prom’ to mark the transition from LGBTQ+ Pride Month to Disability Pride Month, at The Albany art centre in London this Saturday (28 June).

The 2020 Attitude Comedy award winner, known for her appearances on Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Live at the Apollo, is no stranger to championing disabled voices with her humour and authenticity.

“I was unable to attend my school’s prom as my true authentic self, so it feels incredibly special to get the opportunity to complete this milestone” – Rosie Jones

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Rosie, who is lesbian, says: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to attend Queer Disabled Prom at the weekend. Like a lot of disabled queer people out there, I was unable to attend my school’s prom as my true authentic self, so it feels incredibly special to get the opportunity to complete this milestone, even if it’s 20 years late.”

She added: “Especially right now, with the government’s proposed cuts to disability benefits looming, and the recent court ruling which threatens the rights to our trans siblings, it is incredibly important to stand proud and loudly represent our marginalised communities,” she added.

“And, of course, I am looking forward to a sing song and a good old boogie. I’ll see you on the dance floor.”

Brought to life by Every Body Queer – an events and community initiative by and for queer disabled people – the prom is designed with access as the top priority.

“A lot of celebrations are not accessible for disabled members of our community” – Lucy Webster

Organiser Lucy Webster, co-founder of Every Body Queer, tells Attitude: “Sadly, a lot of celebrations are not accessible for disabled members of our community.

“As a lifelong wheelchair user who only came out in my late twenties, I know how important representation and safe spaces are.”

Accessibility-first features at the prom include:



* Step-free venue and accessible toilets

* BSL interpretation of Jones’ hosting

* Stim (sensory or fidget) toys, adjustable music volume, and no flashing lights

* Free companion tickets and quiet spaces

* Protective masks and ear defenders available on request

Hosted by Jones, the event will feature special guests including drag king Crip Ladywood, karaoke collective Dykes on Mics and the Undressing Disability campaign.

Crip Ladywood tells Attitude: “Expect bold, joyous drag that centres disabled queer life, not as a side note, but as the main event. Laughter is the key to my heart, so you can imagine how excited I am to share a stage with the gorgeous Rosie Jones.”

Tickets are offered on a sliding scale to ensure financial accessibility, with options to pay more to support Every Body Queer’s work.

The event kicks off at 7pm and is strictly 18+.

To learn more about the event and any specific accessibility requirements, click here.