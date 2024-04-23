UK Black Pride announces details for ‘biggest and boldest’ event in 2024

UK Black Pride is returning to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park once again for another spectacular event this summer.

On Tuesday (23 April) the group confirmed that the 2024 event would take place at the Stratford site for the third time. It will also take place on Sunday 11 August 2024 from 12pm to 8pm.

UK Black Pride is now officially the world’s largest celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and Middle Eastern descent. The 2024 event, as suggested via UK Black Pride on Instagram, could have the theme: “Freedom and Justice.” Although, this has yet to be confirmed.

The event, which started in 2005, has grown from year to year. What started as a handful of people traveling to Southend-on-Sea has grown into a celebration welcoming thousands and thousands of people.

The group’s CEO Phyll Opoku-Gyimah has said: “It is with such joy that we can announce our return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the third year running. It is slowly becoming a great home for our event as we grow bigger and bigger. As we reflect on previous years, we are planning to make this the biggest and the boldest UK Black Pride yet. We are working on the theme for this year and it is going to be a powerful one.”

Once more the event will see a range of performances, talks, community stalls and workshops. Applications for performers, community stall-holders, food and drink vendors, and workshop hosts will be open soon.