Tyler Posey says Teen Wolf was ‘ahead of the times’ with LGBTQ representation

The star of the hit series Teen Wolf, and the movie of the same name, Tyler Posey, has reflected on the show being “ahead of the times,” when it comes to LGBTQ representation.

The series, which ran from 2011 to 2017, followed the adventures of Scott McCall (Posey), a young werewolf who must defend his friends and home from supernatural threats.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Scot returns to the fictitious California town of Beacon Hills as a new terrifying evil emerges.

A synopsis for the film reads, “only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Speaking with Attitude ahead of the film’s release Tyler discussed returning to the franchise after years away and why the series attracts LGBTQ fans.

Tyler Posey chats to Attitude about the new Teen Wolf: The Movie (Image: Provided)

What was it like coming back to Teen Wolf?

It was incredible. It was the greatest thing in the world. I love it, I love the show, I am happy with this character, the script, the storyline, and the concept, and I’m excited for more if there is more. Hopefully, we can do more, and people like it enough to want more. It was surreal. It was the best. I love playing this role. I love doing it with these people.

Did you ever imagine that you’d return after the series finished?

I did. Every day I dreamt about it, I had nightmares about it, I always wanted it. Just like the fans, I loved the show. I think we all needed to take a little bit of a break. We did 100 episodes in five years or so, it was a lot. It was nice to take that break and then remember why I loved the show and why I loved the character.

What has Scott been up to since the series ended?

I think Scott went through such a traumatising time while living in Beacon Hills and during the show’s history that Scott really wanted to find a change of pace. His best friend has moved away. Allison, who he felt such a connection to, passed away a few years ago. He was like, ‘I don’t know what there is for me in this town anymore. My loved ones are dying, maybe it’s better if I just leave.’ And so Scott tried to find a new humble, simple life in Los Angeles. It’s kind of the opposite of where you’d find a humble and simple life. But he moved to LA and owns an animal shelter.

He’s just trying to figure life out as a normal person for the first time in 15 years. Since he was 15 years old he’s been a werewolf and had to save his life and his friend’s lives. He’s really trying to figure out what life is like on the other side of that, which presents a lot of adult feelings and scenarios, feeling lonely, going through depression and anxiety – a different kind of depression that he was dealing with before.

He feels a little lost after moving away because Beacon Hills calls to him. So, he’s in an interesting spot. One that’s very relatable, I think, for a lot of young adults.

Tyler Posey in Teen Wolf: The Movie (Image: Paramount+)

What do you think it is about series and films like Teen Wolf that attract a gay audience?

I watch it now as an adult and I’m like, ‘Wow, we were really ahead of the times.’ We were really inclusive and tried a lot of LGBTQ storylines, and make them really natural and not shove it down anyone’s throat. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re doing a gay storyline. Everybody watch.’

It was like, ‘Look, this is normal. This is a part of everyday life.’ And we just tried to make it feel natural and normal, and I think that’s something that everyone gravitated to. I think there are a lot of storylines [in other shows] that really emphasise, ‘Hey, we’re doing something gay look at this.’ But I don’t know if that kind of attention is perfect for making it seem relatable.

We just did it. It is what it is, this is it. Here it is. And it’s just natural and normal. I think that’s one of the reasons why we were able to attract that audience because it was just natural and normal.

Are you looking forward to seeing Wolf Pack starring Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Oh, yeah! I’m a fan of anything that Jeff Davis [Teen Wolf producer] does. I’m not in that. Maybe at one point, I can direct an episode or two or whatever. I love directing and expanding that side of my career.

Teen Wolf is available on Paramount+ from 27 January.