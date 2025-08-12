Trixie Mattel ‘couldn’t even get makeup on’ after breakup with ex

Drag Race star Trixie Mattel has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of her breakup with long-term partner and filmmaker David Silver, talking about the emotional impact on her career.

Speaking on Paloma Faith’s Mad, Sad and Bad podcast, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner admitted there were periods when she “couldn’t even get makeup on” because she was so upset.

Trixie and David were public about their relationship, even launching the Trixie Motel together and starring in its Discovery+ series.

“I would cry during the makeup” – Trixie Mattel

Speaking on the breakup: “One of the craziest I’d ever felt was that being on TV but that relationship not being in place anymore. It was like your secret that that relationship wasn’t happening anymore.”

“There were times in the last few years where I couldn’t even get my makeup on. I would cry during the makeup, on stage between songs, during costume changes, walk off stage and cry.”

Dating since 2016, she eventually took a months-long break from performing and social media in 2023, later announcing that she and Silver had ended their eight-year relationship.

“I just never experienced such profound loss because so much of that was public it felt so embarrassing… It made me feel ashamed. Oh my God, I was a mess,” confessed the Trixie Cosmetics CEO.

As well as her podcast appearance with the Brit Award winning singer, Trixie recently featured in a lighthearted interview on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date following a recent episode with Jonathan Bailey.

Paloma launched her podcast earlier this year, featuring prominent LGBTQ+ guests ranging from Alan Carr to Munroe Bergdorf.

Speaking to Attitude in March, the star said: “I use my platform to repost and make my views clear, but I feel like we’re in a time where we need more conversations.”