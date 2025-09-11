Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Relax’ producer Trevor Horn shares sadness at state of LGBTQ+ rights

Music legend Trevor Horn has voiced his concern for LGBTQ+ rights, reflecting on what is seen by many as a worrying moment in history.

Speaking to Metro, the acclaimed producer behind Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s ‘Relax’ said the direction of travel in places like the United States has left him troubled.

“I think it’s rather sad,” Horn admitted. “So yeah, I get sad, I look at America, where they’ve kicked all the transgender people out of the military. Are transgender people not brave? Won’t they be good soldiers?”

“It’s important to be kind and tolerant and not get too carried away” – Trevor Horn

Horn also addressed the long-standing misconception that sexuality is something people choose, stressing instead that identity is innate. “People don’t make a choice to be gay or LGBT, that’s how you’re born. I didn’t choose to be straight after looking at both things – it’s an instinct. It’s important to be kind and tolerant and not get too carried away.”

Horns career has spanned more than four decades, beginning with The Buggles’ chart-topping ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ in 1979.

He later went on to work with artists including Grace Jones, Seal and Yes, while co-founding ZTT Records and playing a central role in shaping the sound of the 1980s. His production of ‘Relax’ in 1983 created one of the most defiant gay anthems of its era, a song that has lived on as a symbol of queer liberation.

Transgender rights under fire worldwide

His remarks come at a time when the rights of transgender people across the globe are under intense scrutiny.

In January 2025, US president Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military. The policy halted new enlistments from those with a history of gender dysphoria and paused transition-related medical care for service members.

The move sparked immediate backlash, with LGBTQ+ groups calling it discriminatory and harmful. While legal challenges are ongoing, the Supreme Court allowed the ban to take effect in May 2025, marking a major setback for equality.