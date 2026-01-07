The Traitors star Matthew Hyndman reveals why he shoots nude headstand portraits

The Traitors star Matthew Hyndman has revealed why he creates nude photography while performing headstands as part of his Upended showcase, describing the work as an act of defiance.

Hyndman is one of the openly LGBTQ+ contestants on the BBC show this year, and fans are now discovering his Scottish nude photography through his online work.

His photography has been exhibited at Edinburgh gallery Bard Scotland and featured in Wallpaper magazine, where he discussed the inspiration behind the series.

“My headstands are acts of defiance and liberation” – Matthew Hyndman said about his nude headstand photography

“Scotland has become a sanctuary for me,” the artist said. “My headstands are acts of defiance and liberation. I’m shedding more than my clothes and inhibitions; I like to think I’m also shedding an institutionalised version of myself at the same time. I’m baring everything.”

The series of ten photographs depicts different natural elements of the rural Scottish landscape, with Hyndman taking pride in how his work stands apart from traditional landscape photography.

“Being on my head feels like an important form of abstraction, otherwise the decision to be naked feels too loaded,” he said. “Against the great tradition of Scottish landscape photography, there’s a certain cheekiness at play here.”

Hyndman’s nude photography can be found on his creative Instagram profile

Upended by the Traitors star was on display at Bard until 27 October 2024, though selections from the series can still be viewed on his creative Instagram profile.

Beyond his work as a photographer and model, Hyndman is also a co-founder of the Ban Conversion Therapy group, campaigning against conversion practices and LGBTQ+ rights.

The 35‑year‑old creative director is just one of the few confirmed LGBTQ+ contestants on The Traitors, alongside cyber security consultant Stephen Libby.

Alan Carr was another LGBTQ+ contestant on the highly praised Celebrity Traitors 2025 series, in which he won the programme as a traitor, donating his prize money to the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK.

The Traitors continues tonight (7 January) at 8.00 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

