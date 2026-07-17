TikTok star Chris Olsen and boyfiend Harrison Rocketry break up: ‘I got diabolically cheated on’

TikTok star Chris Olsen has claimed he was “diabolically cheated on” by his boyfriend, Harrison Dockerty, in the middle of an Olivia Dean concert.

The pair went public with their relationship on 22 December 2025, marking Olsen’s 28th birthday. However, seven months later, both have confirmed they are no longer together.

“Just found out I got diabolically cheated on in the middle of an Olivia Dean concert btw,” Olsen wrote alongside an Instagram video of himself at the show. He added in the caption: “Concert was amazing at least!!”

Harrison Dockerty confirms he and Chris Olsen have broken up

Following speculation that the pair’s relationship had ended, Dockerty broke his silence on Olsen’s claims.

“Out of respect for Chris and the relationship we shared, I’d prefer to keep matters private,” he told People.

“I don’t think it’s healthy or productive for personal relationship issues to be discussed publicly, and I hope we can both move forward with kindness and respect,” Dockerty added.

Who is Olsen’s ex-boyfriend Dockerty?

After going public with their relationship, following months of teasing one another on social media, fans uncovered the mystery man’s true identity.

Dockerty is a London-based estate agent at Knight Frank, “the UK’s leading independent real estate agency”.

Dockerty first created a TikTok account in October 2025 after Olsen teased him in several clips, sending fans into a Scooby-Doo frenzy.

Olsen broke up with Ian Paget in 2022

Olsen went viral on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic with ex-boyfriend Ian Paget, before announcing their split in January 2022. He later explained that the break-up had influenced his approach to sharing his love life online.

After Paget, Olsen dated Patrick Johnson, another partner whose relationship was public on social media. Following months of teasing, the pair appeared together in TikTok videos to confirm their relationship before later splitting up.