Smoggie Queens series 3 confirmed by BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Smoggie Queens season 3 is coming, with the BBC confirming the hit sitcom has been recommissioned, following the release of series 2 and digital spin-off The Dickie Show earlier this year.

Written by and starring Middlesbrough native Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens follows a gang of friends fiercely proud of their North Eastern town and their small pocket of the LGBTQ+ community.

Since launching in late 2024, the show has drawn around 600,000 viewers per episode and earned Dunning three BAFTA nominations. “I’m really overwhelmed with the amount of love we’ve got from it,” he told Attitude during our exclusive visit to the set of series two published earlier this year, adding: “It’s kind of too much.”

Reacting to the new announcement, Dunning said: “So buzzing to be recommissioned for series 3! Thank you, BBC! Going to have a cheeky Bloody Mam to celebrate.”

Producer Chris Jones added: “I’m thrilled that the BBC is giving us another series. Phil and I love making this show so much, and the collaboration, care and creativity that every department brings to it is truly special. I can’t wait for us all to get back to the Boro and make another mad series!”

Who is in the Smoggie Queens series 3 cast?

Smoggie Queens cast (Image: BBC)

All five cast regulars are returning for the third series: Dickie (Phil Dunning), Mam (Mark Benton), Lucinda (Alexandra Mardell), Sal (Patsy Lowe) and Stewart (Elijah Young). The BBC says further returning and additional cast will be announced soon.

The first two series have attracted starry guest appearances, including RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Michelle Visage, Peaky Blinders star Charlotte Riley, TV presenter Steph McGovern and BAFTA and Olivier winner Monica Dolan, so expect some familiar faces when the full line-up is revealed.

Smoggie Queens season 3 release date and plot

The BBC hasn’t yet confirmed a release date for the third series, though series 2 launched in May 2026.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but the BBC promises the third series will bring “even more chaos, heart and mischief than ever before” as the gang return to the Boro.

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor for the BBC, said of the recommission: “The fact that Smoggie Queens is returning for a third series is testament to the brilliance of Phil Dunning and the entire creative team behind it.

“The show has carved out a unique place in British comedy with its unforgettable characters, razor-sharp humour and huge heart. The show continues to celebrate the people and spirit of Teesside with warmth, wit and authenticity, and we can’t wait to see what chaos the Smoggie Queens get themselves into next.”

Smoggie Queens series one and two are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, alongside spin-off The Dickie Show on iPlayer and YouTube.