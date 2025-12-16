Who is Chris Olsen’s hot new boyfriend? Fans uncover the TikTok mystery

Content creator Chris Olsen has been teasing fans for months with glimpses of his handsome new boyfriend, but after all the blurred-face TikToks and Instagram shots, fans have finally uncovered the mystery.

Olsen has been spending a lot of time in London lately after falling in love with a British real estate agent, celebrating Halloween together as Superman and Clark Kent, and now dressing up for Christmas.

The TikTok sensation’s new boyfriend is Harrison Dockerty, a real estate agent at Knight Frank, “the UK’s leading independent real estate agency.”

Chris Olsen’s new boyfriend’s identity was revealed in a Halloween TikTok, where the pair dressed up in a couple’s costume

Dockerty first created a TikTok account in October of this year, after Olsen teased him in several clips, sending fans into a frenzy as they uncovered their favourite content creator’s boyfriend’s identity.

One user wrote: “I have no one to talk to about the fact I know who Chris Olsen’s secret boyfriend is.” Another, highlighting the pair’s couple costume, said: “Wow. The algorithm was quick with this one. Where’s your Clark Kent?”

In a more recent viral moment, the 27-year-old social media star posted a video this weekend with his not-so-secret lover, both dressed up in tuxedos.

“Red for Christmas” – Harrison Dockerty soft launched his relationship with Olsen

Dockerty posted to his account the same day. With Olsen’s back to the camera, the businessman showed off a pair of Louis Vuitton red bottoms, captioning the video: “Red for Christmas.”

The video went viral, garnering over nine million views and more than one million likes, as TikTok users could not help but put two and two together.

“Is it weird that we all recognise the back of the guy’s head?” one user wrote. Similarly, another follower added: “Chris Olsen’s head being identifiable from the back makes me feel like I need to take a break from social media.”

“I am maybe the happiest I’ve been in a long time” – Olsen posted a heartfelt message about Dockerty towards the start of their relationship

In one of his first posts giving a candid update about his love life, Olsen, who has a TikTok following of over 13 million, shared a heartfelt message about his now-boyfriend:

“I know I don’t share as much about my personal life on here after I took my break, but hypothetically, if I were dating a British person and that was why I was coming to London all the time, even after my London summer ended, then hypothetically I would tell you that I am maybe the happiest I’ve been in a long time and also hypothetically feel calmer and more at ease than I’ve felt in a really long time,” he said.

Olsen went viral on social media during the COVID‑19 pandemic with ex-boyfriend Ian Paget, only to later announce their split in January 2022, explaining that the breakup had influenced his approach to sharing his love life online.

After Paget, he dated Patrick Johnson, another boyfriend who was publicly recognised on social platforms. After much teasing, the pair appeared in TikTok videos together, revealing their relationship.

“Found my prince at the ball,” Olsen wrote his latest Instagram tease with his new boyfriend.

