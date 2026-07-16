Troye Sivan teases new music era in lace thong and leather trench coat

Troye Sivan has teased a new era, sending fans wild with a new social media post in which he is dressed in nothing but a lace thong and a leather trench coat.

Captioning the post with a single word, “Soon”, the comments were flooded with rumours of new music and thirsty praise.

The Australian singer and former Attitude cover star has so far released three full-length studio albums, with fans expecting a fourth to arrive in the near future.

Fans anticipate Troye Sivan’s fourth studio album

“It’s always ‘soon’ and never ‘TS4 out at midnight’,” commented one user, speculating about new music. “Girl, give us the album now,” wrote another.

In another social media carousel posted to Instagram on 26 June, Sivan posed in a dance studio with two dancers behind him. In the caption, he shared a video camera emoji alongside a whispering face emoji – teasing a potential music video.

Sivan’s last full-length studio album was Something to Give Each Other, which was released on 13 October 2023 and featured hit singles including ‘Rush’ and ‘One of Your Girls’.

Sivan performs in drag for ‘One of Your Girls’ music video

Sivan has continued to embrace his femininity, notably through his ‘One of Your Girls’ music video, in which he performs in drag. He has also embraced his title as one of the pop world’s most well-known “twinks”.

The singer’s career began in 2006 and flourished after he launched his YouTube channel in 2007, which now has over 8.2 million followers.

He released his first official full-length studio album in 2015, titled Blue Neighbourhood. The debut album marked a monumental career moment, with his single ‘Youth’ becoming his first single to enter the UK Top 40.