Joe Locke jokes his mum had to watch him ‘get a blowjob’ in Heartstopper Forever

Joe Locke has joked that his mum had to watch one of his most intimate scenes on a giant cinema screen during the world premiere of Heartstopper Forever.

The actor, who stars opposite Kit Connor in the hit Netflix romance, made the quip during a post-screening Q&A at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday (14 July).

Landing on the platform this Friday (17 July), the feature-length finale brings Nick and Charlie’s love story to a close as the pair prepare to navigate the next chapter of their lives with university on the horizon.

“My mum’s here watching me get a blowjob on screen” – Joe Locke at the world premiere of Heartstopper Forever

Speaking after the screening, Locke reflected on seeing the film for the first time alongside an audience, including his family.

“The screen was so big! My mum’s here watching me get a blowjob on screen,” he said, prompting loud laughter and applause from the audience.

A clip of the moment has since gone viral on X, racking up more than one million views as fans sympathised with the actor’s awkward predicament.

The candid moment comes after Locke and Connor revealed that Heartstopper Forever will feature more sex than previous instalments of the series, which has often been praised for its tender and understated depiction of young queer love.

Speaking to the Guardian, Connor explained that the creative team wanted the film’s more intimate moments to reflect where the characters are in their relationship.

“There’s a lot more sex, it would be weird if we hadn’t shown it” – Locke on intimate scenes in Heartstopper Forever

“It’s a line that you have to walk: How far are we going to take this?” he said.

“But at the end of the day, it did feel like these two guys are really attracted to each other at the age where they probably would have been doing it.”

Locke similarly told the publication that the inclusion of more sex scenes reflects Nick and Charlie’s emotional development rather than representing a dramatic tonal shift for the franchise.

“There’s a lot more sex, it would be weird if we hadn’t shown it,” he said.

“Just because our show is a more earnest version of a queer representation doesn’t mean that sex [shouldn’t be shown]. It’s still a big thing for anyone in the world.”

Heartstopper Forever premieres on Netflix on Friday 17 July.