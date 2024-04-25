Tickets for David Tennant’s Macbeth in London’s West End available now

The hotly anticipated revival of Shakespeare’s Macbeth starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo is headed to London’s West End this autumn, with tickets available now.

The production, which played a sold-out run at the Donmar Warehouse last winter, will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre beginning 1 October for a limited 10-week engagement until 14 December.

Tennant and Jumbo will reprise their roles as the murderous Lord and Lady Macbeth in this innovative take on the classic tragedy directed by Max Webster.

The show made waves at the Donmar for its unique sound design by Gareth Fry, which had the actors performing while mic’d up and the audience wearing headphones. This allowed theatregoers to hear every nuanced whisper and breath.

Stellar cast and rave reviews

Macbeth (Image: Provided)

Critics raved about the immersive experience, with the Guardian declaring Tennant “effortless as he murmurs his soliloquies and we hang on his every word” in a five-star review. Jumbo also earned praise for the “steel and cunning” of the guilt-ridden Lady Macbeth.

The full cast from the Donmar run will transfer with the production, including Cal MacAninch as Banquo, Rona Morison as Lady Macduff, and Jatinder Singh Randhawa as the drunken Porter. Webster’s creative team of Rosanna Vize (design), Bruno Poet (lighting), Shelley Maxwell (movement) and Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown (fights) will also return.

This will mark Tennant’s latest West End theatrical stint, following successful runs in productions like Don Juan in Soho, Richard II, and Hamlet over the past decade.

Tennant is of course best known for his iconic turn as the Doctor in Doctor Who from 2005-2010, as well as a recent special appearance.

In a recent interview with Attitude, the star said he’d “go to the first performance of Hamlet at the Globe Theatre and figure out if anyone thought it was any good back then,” when asked where he would take a real-life TARDIS.

Get tickets for Macbeth at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre

Tickets are on sale now now for Macbeth in London’s West End. You can get yours now by clicking here.