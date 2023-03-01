From Strictly Ballroom to the Great British Bake Off Musical: The best UK theatre to see in March 2023

Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Strictly Ballroom

Maisie Smith plays Fran in the musical version of the Baz Luhrmann film until 25 March, then Faye Brookes takes over. Kevin Clifton, meanwhile, is now firmly entrenched in the role of Scott Hastings – a young dancer causing a commotion when he wants to do his own steps. Craig Revel Horwood directs what’s been hailed as a great-fun spectacle.

Currently touring the UK.

The Great British Bake Off Musical

The Great British Bake Off Musical

Expect jokes about soggy bottoms and the proof being in the pudding in this affectionate ode to the TV sensation. Written by Jake Bunger and Pippa Cleary, it follows the amateur bakers seeking to impress the judges with their culinary skills. The fabulous Haydn Gwynne heads the cast as a sharp-tongued judge named Pam Lee.

Noël Coward Theatre, London, until 13 May.

After The Act

After The Act (Guy J Sanders)

This ‘Section 28 Musical’, done in documentary style, gets its world premiere at the always innovative New Diorama Theatre. A queer cast looks back at when the legislation banning the so-called promotion of homosexuality in schools was voted into law by Thatcher’s government. The music and musical direction are by the award-winning composer Frew, with Ellice Stevens and Billy Barrett as the writers.

New Diorama Theatre, London, until 1 April.

Too Much World At Once

Too Much World At Once

The debut play from Billie Collins begins a short tour at HOME, Manchester, before taking in 14 further venues around the country. Set against the backdrop of the current climate crisis, it’s billed as a lyrical coming-of-age story about growing up queer in rural England. Adam Quayle directs and Ewan Grant heads the cast.

Touring the UK from 3 March until 22 April.

Black Superhero

Black Superhero

Daniel Evans directs actor Danny Lee Wynter’s first play in the intimate confines of the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. It’s a love letter to theatre whilst subverting the idea that a back gay man – both in art and in the world – is often shunted to the sidelines. As the author says, it’s about “a messy, funny, complicated, often savage group of queer friends” in “a big, epic story that asks difficult questions”.

The Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, London, from 14 March to 29 April.