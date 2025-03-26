Christina Aguilera produced Burlesque The Musical comes to the West End

After successful test runs in Manchester and Glasgow last year, it’s official – Burlesque The Musical is coming to the West End.

The stage adaptation of the cult favourite 2010 movie starring Christina Aguilera and Cher has been in the works since 2023. The production, which is based on the film’s script by director Steve Antin, is set to open in the Savoy Theatre this July, running until 6 September.

In particularly exciting news, Aguilera is also on board as executive producer. “I’m proud that Burlesque The Musical is coming to London’s West End,” the ‘Fighter’ singer commented. “Our journey of making this film to bringing this show to the stage has been so special and exciting. Following our successful previews, having the show land in the West End later this year is a dream come true!”

Burlesque, which was released in 2010, also starred Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming, Cam Gigandet, Eric Dane and Peter Gallagher in supporting roles. It received a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

The soundtrack comprised covers of classics by Etta James and Mae West, as well as original music written by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren. The soundtrack was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, whilst the Warren-penned and Cher-performed ballad ‘You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Me Yet’ won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The West End production will use the Aguilera and Sia-penned songs from the film, as well as new material written by Drag Race favourite Todrick hall and Jess Holley, who also starred as Ali Rose (the character Aguilera originated on screen) in the Manchester run of the show.

Also involved in the theatre production is Robin Antin, sister to Steve, who is best known for founding the burlesque troupe, and eventual pop girl group, the Pussycat Dolls.

Burlesque The Musical opens on 10 July. Tickets are on sale now via Love Theatre.