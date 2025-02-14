The White Lotus: Natasha Rothwell up for All Stars season ‘if Belinda survives’ SE3

The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell says she is up for an ‘All Stars’ season of the hit show – if her character survives the upcoming third season.

The actor plays spa therapist Belinda, who returns from the first season of the show.

Asked about the prospect of an ‘All Stars’, Natasha told Attitude: “If Belinda survives, I sure hope she’s there! If she’s not, I’ll be watching with bated breath ready to see what happens!”

On the possibility of a prequel, she said: “It could be anything. The sky’s the limit. That’s the thing with the pen in Mike White’s hand! Whatever it’s going to be excellent.”

Natasha’s SE1 costar Lukas Gage also called for an ‘All Stars’ season in his cover interview with Attitude last December.

“I’d do anything with Mike White, or The White Lotus,” the 29-year-old told us. “It’s probably my favourite thing I’ve ever done. … An ‘All Stars’ season special — they could totally do it. It hasn’t been done before [with a scripted show].”

“I’m tired of keeping secrets. I’ve had to lie my ass off!” – Natasha Rothwell

The star also revealed she’s been in touch with SE1 co-star Jennifer Coolidge, who she says texted her when she found out her old colleague was returning to the show.

“She texted me!” said the star. “She was so sweet. She was like: ‘Go crush it!’ It was such a wonderful, sweet text. She’s an amazing person, so it was really nice to get.”

“I’m excited for audiences, too, to see what happen,” Natasha added. “Because I’m tired of keeping secrets. I’ve had to lie my ass off! It’ll be great to be able to exhale and everyone know the outcome.”

The White Lotus season three premieres on Sky on 17 February 2025.