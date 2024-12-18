The White Lotus: Lukas Gage calls for ‘All Stars’ season, is ‘100%’ up for return (EXCLUSIVE)

Lukas Gage is manifesting a return to the world of The White Lotus – and not just for any season, but for Drag Race-style ‘All Stars’ season.

We can totally see this happening, by the way!

The Smile 2 actor makes the plea in his new cover interview with Attitude, in which he also talks coming out publicly as gay as well as Companion, his new thriller with Sophie Thatcher.

“It hasn’t been done before” – Lukas Gage on a scripted show doing an ‘All Stars’ season

“I’d do anything with Mike White, or The White Lotus,” the 29-year-old tells us. “It’s probably my favourite thing I’ve ever done. … An all-star season special — they could totally do it. It hasn’t been done before [with a scripted show].”

In season one of the show, Lukas plays Dillon, a worker at a luxury hotel who has an intimate encounter with his boss, played by Murray Bartlett. (Read: he gets rimmed)

The star furthermore said it would “make sense, because Mike White did Survivor and The Amazing Race, which I believe both had ‘all-star’ seasons.”

Elsewhere in his Attitude interview, Lukas spoke out his role in last month’s hit horror film Smile 2.

“I watched a lot of videos of people on benders,” he said of preparing for the role. “I wouldn’t consider myself someone who is method whatsoever, but the week we were shooting, I got myself revved up in a manic state, watching crazy videos, ramping up my nervous system, staying up all night, drinking a shit ton of coffee! It is all acting — I wasn’t on an unhinged bender. I just tried to maintain that feeling of being ‘off’ in my nervous system that week.”

He also added: “What I love about Smile is there’s humour in it. The best films are when you’re laughing and scared. A juxtaposition. What I loved about the first Smile is it talks about mental illness. Thematically, a lot of intense conversations that are very real. And then this one was about fame, where private and public intersect, the balance of someone in that position. I have a lot of friends that are that level of fame.

“Watching them struggle to be authentic, be honest with the world and their fans, but also… authenticity is something that needs to be treasured and kept sacred. That’s what I felt the character of Skye is dealing with. Wanting to be honest — talking about substance abuse on The Drew Barrymore Show, trying to have her comeback while trying to have some semblance of a normal life and normal friendships, relationships, family dynamic. All those things are either non-existent or completely tainted. It’s a cautionary tale.”

