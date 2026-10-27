Tessa Testicle’s latest cheeky gym photo has Michelle Visage shocked: ‘What the what?’

Tessa Testicle, whose real name is Lorenzo Ciciro, received RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage’s seal of approval in his latest gym update.

Tessa, who appeared on season 1 of Drag Race Germany, has undergone a major body transformation since last appearing on the franchise in season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

Visage reacted to Testicle’s latest gun show on Instagram, commenting: “What the what?!!!”

Tessa Testicle shows off body transformation

In the photo, Tessa poses in a gym changing room mirror, flexing his god-like physique in nothing but a thong.

“MOM,” the drag queen replied to Visage.

“Drop the routine, child! I need to grow like this,” she added.

“Start relying on that BODY” – Tessa replies to Michelle Visage

“Got you!!! Start relying on that BODY,” Tessa replied, nodding to the famous Drag Race catchphrase: “Stop relying on that body.”

Tessa’s body transformation began to develop in the summer of 2025, when he started sharing regular gym routines and updates online.

The drag performer also has an OnlyFans account. A few days before RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiered on WOW Presents Plus in August 2024, Tessa announced on Twitter that he would be “posting pole” on the adult subscription platform.

Drag Race queens on OnlyFans

Tessa is among a growing number of Drag Race performers who have used OnlyFans to share exclusive content with subscribers.

Scarlet Envy is among the latest queens to join the platform. Other Drag Race stars on OnlyFans include Gothy Kendoll, from season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and Pearl, who competed on season 7 of the US series, among others.