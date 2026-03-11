‘It carved out a space for Black lesbian stories on screen’: The Watermelon Woman returns to cinemas

Some 30 years ago, The Watermelon Woman became one of the first films directed by a Black lesbian woman to receive theatrical distribution.

Now, a series of BFI-funded, community-led screenings is bringing this ‘90s cult classic back into the spotlight to mark its 30-year anniversary.

The screenings are part of the WE ARE HERE programme from We Are Parable, a regional screening initiative highlighting Black cinema and TV beyond London.

Cheryl Dunye’s romantic comedy follows a Black lesbian documentarian exploring the life of a forgotten Black actress from the 1930s.

The film is also screening in London on Friday 20 March 2026, as part of BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

“A pioneering work that carved out space for Black lesbian stories on screen”

Speaking to Attitude, Carmen Thompson, Head of Distribution & Special Projects at We Are Parable said: “Few films have had the cultural impact of Cheryl Dunye’s The Watermelon Woman, a pioneering work that carved out space for Black lesbian stories on screen.

“Presenting the film for its 30th anniversary through WE ARE HERE feels especially meaningful because the programme is rooted in bringing people together around Black cinema across the UK.

The Watermelon Woman 2026 screening dates



Phoenix Cinema, Leicester, 23 March – 7:30pm

Watershed Cinema, Bristol, 26 March – 6:00pm

HOME Cinema, Manchester, 30 March – 6:15pm

Everyman Cinema, Birmingham, 31 March – 7:00pm

“For us, cinema is always a collective experience — so, whether audiences are returning to the film or discovering it for the first time, each screening will be accompanied by specially curated cultural programming, celebrating the film’s enduring legacy in Black cinema history.”

For more information, follow We Are Parable on Instagram @weareparable, or check out their website at www.weareparable.com/we-are-here.