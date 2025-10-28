The Bold and the Beautiful draws criticism over twist in show’s first gay male storyline

The Bold and the Beautiful has drawn criticism after introducing a twist involving its first gay male couple, Remy Forrester and Deke Sharpe, in a bisexual love triangle.

To mark its 37th season, the series introduced actor Harrison Cone as Sharpe on 16 September, who stars in an on-screen romance with actor Christian Weissmann, marking the start of the show’s first gay male romance storyline.

While the casting was initially praised for making the show more inclusive, fans are now unhappy with a new storyline suggesting that Deke may be developing feelings for Remy’s former love, Electra.

Spoilers suggested that Deke and Electra are becoming close colleagues, with discussions about their personal lives revealing shared connections, sparking potential romance.

“It feels like the writers are moving way too fast” – one viewer commented on the bisexual storyline

Before Cone’s debut, Remy had been romantically involved with Electra in a stalking storyline, whilst it was made apparent that Deke was gay when he came out as such in a scene with his father, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Remy Forrester and Deke Sharpe (Image: CBS)

One viewer wrote on X, “I am confused by Deke’s sexual orientation as depicted in the show. People who identify as bi or pan don’t typically move from living with one partner to immediately connecting with someone like Electra – it feels like the writers are moving way too fast.”

Another user commented, “I’m gonna be annoyed if they break Remy and Deke up permanently. They made a big deal about the show’s first gay couple – they can’t be tossed aside this quickly.”

“Deke literally came out as gay in a scene with his dad” – a user said on the Remy Forrester and Deke Sharpe bisexual love triangle

Others dismissed the speculation altogether. One post read, “Deke literally came out as gay in a scene with his dad. Not once has he referred to himself as bi. This is just fan speculation because viewers think Deke has chemistry with Electra.”

Critics argue that the storyline undermines meaningful representation by using bisexuality as a dramatic device rather than portraying it authentically.

Some viewers have also compared it to the show’s previous handling of LGBTQ+ storylines, such as Maya Avant (played by Karla Mosley), who made television history in 2015 as the first regular transgender character to marry on American daytime television.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS and streams weeknights on Paramount+.