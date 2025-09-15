Harrison Cone joins The Bold and the Beautiful in show’s first gay couple with Christian Weissmann

CBS series The Bold and the Beautiful is breaking new ground with the introduction of its first gay male couple.

To mark 37 series, actor Harrison Cone has joined the long-running soap to play an as-yet-unnamed character who will debut tomorrow (16 September) as an aspiring designer at Forrester Creations.

His character is set to be in a relationship with Remy Pryce, portrayed by Christian Weissmann.

Harrison Cone and Christian Weissmann will share the shows first on-screen gay male kiss

The storyline will feature Cone and Weissmann’s characters sharing the first on-screen kiss between two men in the show’s history.

Although this is the first gay male couple on The Bold and the Beautiful since its release in in 1987, it introduced its first lesbian couple In 2012, Karen Spencer (Joanna Johnson) and Danielle (Crystal Chappell).

Three years later, it made television history when character Maya Avant (played by Karla Mosley), was the first regular transgender character to be married on American daytime television in 2015.

Who is Harrison Cone?

Cone landed his first film role in First Love at 18, now 22 years old, he’s appeared in series such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Hacks, American Horror Stories and Superstore. The Bold and the Beautiful marks his first role in a daily soap opera.

Viewers may also recognise Cone from his recent appearance in Mariah Carey’s ‘Type Dangerous’ music video, where he played the singer’s casino eye candy.

On-screen love interest, Weissmann, became part of The Bold and the Beautiful cast in 2024. Earlier this year, he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in the newly created Emerging Talent category. The awards ceremony will take place on October 17 in Pasadena.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS and streams weeknights on Paramount+.