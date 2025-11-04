The Blessed Madonna calls Roisin Murphy ‘stupid’ in a scathing critique of Irish singer’s ‘illiterate’ anti-trans beliefs

The Blessed Madonna called Roisin Murphy “stupid” in a strongly-worded Instagram post following the Irish singer’s recent “transphobic” online remarks, which led to her removal from the Back In Town Festival last month.

Murphy, who sparked outrage after posting a disputed chart suggesting a decline in young people identifying as non-binary or trans, said of the community that “it was never real,” and later referred to trans rights activists as a “mob” after backlash in the comments section.

The Blessed Madonna, a bisexual and non-binary DJ and outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, addressed Murphy directly in an online post yesterday (3 November), calling her comments “illiterate.”

She wrote that she could fill a book with things Murphy doesn’t know about the science, history, culture, and community of transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming people.

“I hoped you would take time and get some information not from Facebook, but from writers, researchers, scientists and actual transgender people instead of your new best friends, the comment section,” they wrote.

The producer, who goes by she/her/they/them pronouns, continued: “It struck me that maybe you wouldn’t be particularly trans literate, a big reader as I said. I think that is for a couple of reasons,” she continued. “The first one was that, I’m guessing here, is the last book you read was The da Vinci Code, and thought it was non-fiction.”

She added: “I realised maybe there was another reason that you lot, who are so afraid of otherness that you are opening the door to a place in history that your grandchildren will be ashamed to admit you ever stood – didn’t know anything what you are so vocal and confident to blab about with absolutely no clinical understanding.”

“You are simply illiterate about that which has radicalised you. Ruined you.” The Blessed Madonna further condemned Murphy for dismissing trans experiences as a trend. “You think being trans is a fad. You think it is new. And part of that is because you’re stupid.”

The musician referenced Murphy being in America when Trump was re-elected: “Bragging about your big trip to the gun range, shooting, AKs with Republicans, preaching unity and holding the kind of gun that has blown thousands of children in American schools to pieces.”

She also referenced their shared experience in Palestine, highlighting Murphy’s silence on other humanitarian crises: “Even we though met in Palestine, I don’t see you bragging about that in the streets today. you haven’t said a peep about the Palestinian babies being blown to bits.” She continued to dig: “You are for once quiet.”

The DJ continued with the historical misconceptions of trans identity under the Instagram post, which the Kylie Minogue collaborator attached: “Since we both know you’re not a big reader, I found a short video explainer.”

Referencing a case in Germany in 1933 where the Institute for Sexual Science was broken into and occupied by Nazi-supporting youth and later removed and burned, The Blessed Madonna continued: “And which you simply would not be aware of! And while you’re stupid, and bless your heart you truly are stupid – even a smart person can’t read a burned book.”

In the comments, The Blessed Madonna also called out Murphy for an earlier statement about the documentary Paris Is Burning, which explored the drag ballroom culture of 1980s New York.

After quoting the ‘Sing It Back’ singer: “Do you wanna talk about reading? Let’s talk about reading,” the Kentucky-native added, honouring Venus Xtravaganza, a trans woman who was murdered in the 1980s.

Murphy previously faced criticism in 2023 for comments on puberty blockers, saying they were “fed, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank,” for which she later publicly apologised.

This is not the first time The Blessed Madonna has addressed Murphy’s controversial statements. Last month, she said in a social media video “This trans panic thing that just takes over women over 50 who ought to just live their lives and let queer people and trans kids live their lives.”

The ‘Marea’ artist has received a significant amount of praise for her criticism of Murphy, with many agreeing and expressing upset that their favourite singer could have held such views on trans identities, while some hope this will change her stance.