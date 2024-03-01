The best UK theatre to see in March 2024

With March comes the promise of Spring, as well as a lot of theatre nationwide.

Check out these recommendations!

Come From Away

Come From Away (Image: Provided)

The heart-warming, tear-inducing, spirit-lifting marvel that is Come From Away hits the road for its first UK tour. It’s the true story of a diverse group of people forced to land in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after the 9/11 attacks. Far from a morbid musical, it’s about how people are at their best when circumstances are at their worst and shouldn’t be missed.

Come From Away is touring the UK from 1 March to 5 January. Get tickets here.

Bonnie & Clyde

Bonnie & Clyde (Image: Provided)

The famous, or indeed infamous, Depression-era outlaws are given the musical theatre treatment. Something of a cult favourite after concert and fully-staged versions in the West End, its mix of bluegrass, Gospel, rock, and power ballads means there’s never a dull moment. Playing Clyde are Alex-James Hatton (until April) and Danny Hatchard, with Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie.

Bonnie & Clyde is touring the UK until 26 October. Get tickets here.

52 Monologues for Young Transexuals

52 Monologues for Young Transsexuals (Image: Eva Diomedous)

The Edinburgh Fringe hit marks theatre company piss/Carnation’s London debut in “a raucous and unapologetic speed-drive through transfeminine experience”. Join performers Laurie Ward and Charli Cowgill as they run cabaret-style through what they learned from sitting down with other trans women about bodies, sex, love, Barbra Streisand, and BDSM.

52 Monologues for Young Transexuals is at the Soho Theatre, London, from 4 to 16 March. Get tickets here.

Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood

Looking For Me Friend (Image: Provided)

Victoria Wood is gone but will never be forgotten, not just for her comedy but also her comedic songs. Paulus the Cabaret Geek dons the yellow beret and orange rain mac for a romp through Wood’s best-loved tunes, including of course the legendary ‘Ballad of Barry & Freda’ aka ‘Let’s Do It’. Sarah-Louise Young (known for her brilliant homage to Kate Bush) also directs.

Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is touring the UK from 16 March to 5 July. Get tickets here.

My Beautiful Laundrette

My Beautiful Laundrette (Image: Provided)

After playing at Leicester Curve, Hanif Kureishi’s classic queer love story makes its way around the country for a short spring tour. Based on the 1985 film, it’s about the unlikely bond formed by Pakistani-British Omar and his fascist former school friend Johnny against a backdrop of racism and nationalism in South London during the Thatcher years.

My Beautiful Laundrette is touring the UK until 6 April. Get tickets here.