Chrishell Stause says she’s ‘still in love’ with G Flip as they split after four years

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have split after more than four years together.

Selling Sunset star Stause confirmed the separation in an Instagram video yesterday (26 October), revealing that she still has feelings for the Australian singer.

“I don’t have all the information or the reasons, and I just am sure, just like always, with time… you get the lessons you’re meant to get, and I know that will happen, and I’m gonna heal, and everything is gonna be fine. I’m definitely never doing this again.”

“I just have to heal and figure this out” – Chrishell Stause on her split from G Flip

According to TMZ, G Flip was the one who ended the marriage.

Stause also explained why she wanted to address the split in a video rather than release a written statement, thanking fans for their support throughout their relationship.

She said that support was the reason she wanted to share “a little bit more than a cold, written statement”.

“I just have to heal and figure this out,” she added.

“My head and heart are feeling very heavy right now” – G Flip

G Flip also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a statement about their separation.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.

“My head and heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

When did Chrishell Stause and G Flip get together?

Stause and G Flip went public with their relationship in May 2022, during the reunion episode for the fifth season of Selling Sunset.

The pair first connected after Stause appeared in the music video for G Flip’s song Get Me Outta Here. Their relationship came after Stause’s divorce from actor Justin Hartley, who filed for divorce in November 2019. The divorce was finalised in February 2021.

Hartley is best known for playing Kevin Pearson in This Is Us.

Following their separation, Stause briefly dated professional dancer Keo Motsepe between December 2020 and February 2021. She later had a relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

When did they marry?

Stause and G Flip married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, revealing the marriage publicly in May 2023.

The couple later celebrated their relationship with additional ceremonies, including a vow renewal in Australia in 2024 and another celebration in Los Angeles in July 2025.

They had also spoken publicly about their plans to have children and their experiences exploring fertility options.