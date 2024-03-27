Sziget Festival 2024: Halsey and Liam Gallagher join Sam Smith for stellar lineup

Sziget Festival has unveiled an impressive second wave of acts for its 2024 edition, with Halsey and Liam Gallagher joining the already strong lineup alongside Sam Smith.

The fiercely fabulous Halsey, known for her magnetic stage presence, is set to bring her highly anticipated new album to the Sziget main stage. Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will visit the festival as part of the 30th anniversary tour for the iconic ‘Definitely Maybe’ album.

As one of Europe’s biggest and most diverse music extravaganzas, Sziget Festival 2024 will be held between 7-12 August on the stunning Óbuda Island in Budapest. Tickets are on sale now.

RAYE, Stormzy and more

Other exciting additions to the lineup include the record-breaking RAYE, fresh off making history at the Brit Awards by taking home six trophies. The acclaimed Tom Odell, hot off releasing his Black Friday album, will bring his heartfelt performances. And the dreamy synth-pop duo Neil Frances and innovative electronic act Modeselektor are also set to grace the stages. British rapper Stormzy will also be joining the party.

The stunning Sziget Festival 2024 lineup so far (Image: Provided)

From the rock realm, the magnetic Mannequin Pussy and glam-rock sensation Yves Tumor will pump up the crowds. Electronic music pioneer Skrillex is set to deliver a high-energy set, while the returning Icelandic duo Kiasmos will make a highly anticipated comeback after a five-year break.

The dance and electronic lineups are equally stacked, with Victoria from Måneskin making her DJ debut, and acts like Teezo Touchdown, Tkay Maidza, MØ and the Kiasmos live show also performing. The Bolt Party Arena will host the biggest dance promoters like Elrow, Awakenings and Q-Dance.

Sziget CEO Tamás Kádár expressed excitement about the new wave, highlighting Halsey, Liam Gallagher, Janelle Monáe and Skrillex as special gets. With over 50 stages hosting an incredible range of music, art, performances and more, Sziget continues to cement its reputation as a vibrant, unmissable festival experience.

Sziget Festival 2024 tickets

Sziget Festival 2024 takes place between 7-12 August on Óbuda Island in Budapest.

Full Festival passes, 3-day passes and day tickets are now on sale, alongside special under-21 ticket prices. You can grab your ticket now by clicking here. See you there!