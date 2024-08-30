Suzi Ruffell and Tom Allen to bring live version of Like Minded Friends to London Podcast Festival

Comedian and podcaster Suzi Ruffell is gearing up to bring two of her hit podcasts to the London Podcast Festival in September.

Fans can catch live recordings of hit Like Minded Friends (with Tom Allen) and Big Kick Energy at Kings Place as part of the festival’s jam-packed 2024 lineup.

Like Minded Friends live with Tom Allen

Suzi will be joined by co-host and fellow comedian Tom Allen for a special live edition of their long-running podcast Like Minded Friends. The show, which has been running for nearly 10 years, promises to deliver their signature blend of humour and insight.

“Like Minded Friends live audiences can expect the usual anxiety-fuelled chats from me and Tom Allen,” Suzi told Attitude. “Expect thoughts on interior design, etymology, Victorian table settings, 1920s fashion and occasional bitching. It’s the normal show live with a couple of surprises in store.”

Big Kick Energy celebrating women’s football

In addition to Like Minded Friends, Suzi will also be presenting a live version of Big Kick Energy, her podcast dedicated to women’s football, alongside co-host Maisie Adam.

“Big Kick Energy Live will be a celebration of women’s football from myself and my co-host Maisie Adam,” Suzi explains. “There’ll be lots of excitement in the lead up to the start of the WSL season, audience games, and a very special guest.”

Whatever happened to Lezza Minnelli?

Fans of Ruffell’s drag alter ego, Lezza Minnelli, who made her debut in Attitude’s Queen for a Day video series, along with Tom Allen’s drag character Rose Bud, might be wondering if she’ll make an appearance.

While not confirming anything, Suzi said: “The last time I spoke to Lezza she said she was making her Broadway debut opposite Bernadette Peters and she was expecting a baby with Peter Andre, but I take everything she says with a pinch of salt as she’s a fantasist and a serial liar. Great set of pins though.”

The London Podcast Festival runs from 5-15 September at Kings Place. Tickets for Suzi Ruffell’s shows and other festival events are available now by clicking here.