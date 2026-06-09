Sugababes, Beth Ditto and Bimini announced for Liverpool’s Pride comeback

Liverpool’s Pride is set to return this summer with a major relaunch following last year’s cancellation, with Sugababes, Beth Ditto and Bimini among the acts confirmed for the event.

The festival, which takes place on 24-25 July, has unveiled an expanded programme of music, community events and nightlife across the city, with organisers hoping to attract visitors from across the UK.

Last year, Liverpool’s Pride was cancelled before a reduced replacement event was organised within weeks. Organisers say this year’s edition marks a significant rebuild at a time when a number of Pride events around the country have faced financial pressures and funding difficulties.

Who will perform at M&S Bank Arena for Liverpool Pride?

The weekend opens with a concert at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Friday 24 July featuring Sugababes, Gossip frontwoman Ditto, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini, Tia Kofi, House Gospel Choir and Horse Meat Disco.

The city’s annual Pride March will return on Saturday 25 July, alongside a community programme hosted by local drag performer Debbie Darling. Performers announced for the waterfront event include Sonia, House of Suarez and Jester Boy.

Funds raised through the opening concert will support the work of Sahir House, the Liverpool-based LGBTQ+ and HIV charity helping to organise this year’s celebrations.

Liverpool Pride takes place across the city on 24 and 25 July

Mark Christopherson of Sahir House said the event represented “a huge step forward” following last year’s challenges.

“We’ve worked hard to rebuild something bigger, more inclusive and more ambitious,” he said.

James Doherty of LCR Pride Foundation added: “Pride is a protest, a celebration, and a promise to our community. This year, we are making good on that promise.”

Liverpool Pride takes place across the city on 24 and 25 July.

For more information, go to lcrpride.co.uk.