Layton Williams confirms Strictly same-sex couple plans: ‘I want to dance with a man’

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams has revealed he has asked to be paired with a man.

The West End and TV star was one of the first celebrities to be confirmed as part of the line-up of Strictly 2023.

And while commenting on what fans could expect to 2022 contestant Richie Anderson, he shared what he wanted from his partner.

“I’m happy so long as it’s a guy,” Williams said upon being announced. “I’ve said I want to dance with a man, I want to be thrown around.”

He added: “Basically, at college I used to always be very jealous of the girls being thrown around

“I was like ‘I want to be that’. I can’t wait to be flung around and wear some glittery costumes!”

Chatting on The One Show, he said he was ready to go on a “rollercoaster journey with the cast” and “slay the ballroom floor”.

Strictly first began featuring same-sex couples in 2020, with boxing champion Nicola Adams partnering with Katya Jones.

The following year, Bake Off winner and TV star John Whaite was paired up with Johannes Radebe. The duo ended up finishing as runners-up.

In the most recent series, comedian Jayde Adams and Radio 2 favourite Anderson were both in same-sex couples.

Williams has had an incredible career on stage, having performed in Billy Elliot, Thriller Live and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.

He has also appeared in TV series Bad Education and I Hate Suzie.

Elsewhere on-screen, he recently provided the voiceover for the BBC Three gay dating show I Kissed A Boy.

Alongside Williams, the Strictly class of 2023 so far includes Amanda Abbington, Angela Scanlon, Eddie Kadi, Krishnan Guru-Murphy, and Angela Rippon.