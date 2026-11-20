British gay comedy-drama Departures is set to get a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release on 23 November 2026 through Peccadillo Pictures.

The release includes interviews, a Q&A hosted by former Attitude cover star Russell Tovey, deleted scenes and award-winning short films.

Directed by Neil Ely and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan, the independent film debuted in cinemas on 17 April 2026 and has been hailed as “bold, sexy, and unapologetically powerful”.

What is Departures about?

Phil James in Departures (Image: Provided)

The Manchester-set film follows Benji (Eyre-Morgan), who becomes infatuated with the charismatic but elusive Jake (David Tag) after meeting him at an airport departure gate. The pair begin taking secret monthly trips to Amsterdam, where their relationship unfolds through sex, humour and emotional vulnerability. However, the need to keep their connection hidden begins to expose an increasingly complicated and toxic dynamic between them.

Tovey hosted the first UK preview screening at Curzon Bloomsbury in London on 14 April and will appear in the upcoming Blu-ray release.

A lot of sex

Speaking previously to Attitude, Eyre-Morgan described what it was like filming intimate scenes with his co-star Tag: “Weirdly, it wasn’t scary at all!”

“We had the amazing intimacy coordinator Aimee Cross, who made everything feel super chill. Plus, David and I have worked together before, so it took a lot of the edge off. There’s a fair bit of nudity and sex in the film and everyone felt at ease, it was a good atmosphere on set.”

Tag added: “Yeah, and honestly, after a while, running around in a cock sock just feels like breaking in a new pair of underpants… except way breezier.”