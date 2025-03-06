The brand-new British LGBTQ+ film DEPARTURES is set to premiere at BFI FLARE this March. Described as Shirley Valentine meets an LGBTQ+ Trainspotting, the bold and unforgettable story is packed with cheeky one night stands, laughter, nudity, sex, and heartbreak.

After being dumped, Benji (Lloyd Eyre-Morgan) can’t move on. Stuck in a toxic spiral of addiction and fleeting hook-ups, he’s haunted by the person he can’t forget. This darkly comic and emotionally raw journey explores love, loss, and the struggle to rebuild when everything feels broken.

Featuring David Tag like you’ve never seen him before and BAFTA-nominee Kerry Howard (Him and Her) and Lorraine Stanley (London to Brighton, EastEnders).



Here, Attitude catches up with lead actors David Tag and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan (also writer and co-director). What’s more, we’re sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip below before the London premiere of DEPARTURES later this month at BFI FLARE. Get ready for a wild ride…

What inspired the story of the film?

Lloyd Eyre-Morgan: I was in a bit of a shitstorm when I wrote this, to be honest – the kind where you finally accept that you and your ex are never, ever getting back together (cue tragic violin music or Taylor Swift). There was a lot of change happening in my life, and I was drowning in grief, so I did what any emotionally unstable writer does – I put pen to paper. And somehow, this beautiful chaos was born.

It’s got a lot of my own experiences of being in toxic relationships, and co-director Neil Ely was also on hand to add his experiences, which I think helped round it out nicely into a story that a lot of people will relate to. There’s a lot of truth in there.

David Tag: Yeah, and on set, we had the freedom to really lean into that chaos – playing, improvising, and pushing those themes to the edge. Turns out heartbreak and grief make for some pretty wild storytelling!

There’s a lot of sex scenes in the film – how were those to film?

L: Weirdly, it wasn’t scary at all! We had the amazing intimacy coordinator Aimee Cross, who made everything feel super chill. Plus, David and I have worked together before, so it took a lot of the edge off. There’s a fair bit of nudity and sex in the film and everyone felt at ease, it was a good atmosphere on set.

D: Yeah, and honestly, after a while, running around in a cock sock just feels like breaking in a new pair of underpants… except way breezier.

Can you tell us about the exclusive clips? Did you film in a real airport?

L: Yep, we actually filmed in a real airport and even managed to get a proper plane to shoot on! This scene is me meeting Jake (David) for the first time, and you know that inner monologue when you spot someone proper fit and pray they come over, pray they might be gay in your head? Yeah, that. We’ve all been there. And the second part of that clip, well let’s just say it shows what happens later when they have had a few drinks…

D: This was such a laugh to film! The airport scenes were especially fun because Lloyd and I got to riff off each other and really capture that electric “I fancy you, let’s shag” energy. I think it builds really nicely! Plus, the animation style that runs through the film? Looks so good! I’ve only just seen it recently!

There’s quite a few themes of body positivity – why was this important to you?

L: As a gay man, the pressure to look a certain way is real. I’ve literally got scales staring at me from the end of my bed, judging me daily. I’ve spent way too much time stressing over my weight, thinking I need to look a certain way just to be dateable. Honestly, I still hate taking my top off in changing rooms, so the idea of stripping down in a gay club? Absolutely not. Never made it that far, and at this rate, probably never will! I wanted to present a normal body in the film, I think I’m at peace with it now and think it’s important it’s not all six packs and pecs.

(Image: Provided)

D: I’ve always been quite confident about my body, but as Lloyd said it’s not all about six packs and pecs – it’s about self-confidence. I personally find that sexier.

The film is a lot of fun and has an energy of Trainspotting and also Big Boys – was that your intention?

L: As filmmakers we’ve been hugely inspired by Danny Boyle, not just his filmmaking, but his go-for-it attitude when he was starting out. That same energy drove me, Neil Ely (co-director, producer), and Paul Mortlock (producer, DOP). We pulled together a group of creatives, shot on weekends, worked during the week to fund it and made the film we wanted to make – no waiting around for permission. Our goal was to create something fresh, fun, and honest. The bold, tongue-in-cheek comedy-style voiceover? That was Neil’s idea from the start, and honestly, it brought so much humour and personality to the film – I think it made it.

D: Yeah, it was so much fun leaning into the humour. There’s this crazy musical fantasy sequence in the middle of the film where I’m naked, strumming a guitar, with animated lyrics flying around me – it was impossible to keep a straight face! We had an absolute blast filming it, and I think that energy really comes through on screen.

There’s quite a few soap faces that pop up – what was the casting decision behind this? David, how did you get cast?

L: I believe some of the most talented actors in the UK are working in soaps, yet they’re often unfairly pigeonholed as just “soap actors”. In reality, this is a reflection of the industry’s ongoing class bias – one that desperately needs to change. It’s frustrating to see brilliant, working-class actors leave soaps only to face long career limbos, waiting for the industry to deem them “credible” again. Talent is talent, and it’s time the industry recognised that without prejudice. Soap has some of the best creatives and actors working in it right now. However, I must say this film may shock soap fans, it hasn’t been made with them in mind, as I don’t think a penis is going to pop up on Emmerdale anytime soon.

(Image: Provided) (Image: Provided) (Image: Provided)

D: I previously worked with Lloyd and Neil on their short film S.A.M., which won the IRIS Youth Award in 2021. We’ve stayed close ever since, so when they asked me to audition for this, I jumped at the chance. I was eager to take on something different – a grittier, more challenging role – so I was absolutely buzzing when they cast me.

Did you really film in Amsterdam? You looked like you had fun in those clubs!

L: We had an insane 24 hours in Amsterdam – pure whirlwind energy. David and I stayed in character most of the time, filming as we threw ourselves into the city’s wild side. Gay clubs, fetish clubs, you name it, we went for it! The Amsterdam gay scene is electric, unapologetic, and ridiculously friendly. It was wild, sexy, and, honestly, one of the most unforgettable nights ever. And we captured it all on camera. MOST of it ended up in the film!

D: That weekend was so much fun. We went everywhere, apart from a sports fetish night that wouldn’t let us in as we weren’t sexy-sporty enough. I was absolutely gutted! We drank a lot that night and captured it all on camera. It feels real because it was!

There’s a big theme of toxic relationships in the film – can you talk about how the film deals with these?

L: Both my co-director Neil and I have experienced our fair share of toxic relationships, and we wanted to explore that truthfully on screen. It’s so easy to get trapped in these dynamics, slowly sinking deeper into something destructive without even realising it. Benji initially falls for the idea of Jake, his own insecurities convincing him that someone this attractive couldn’t possibly want him. But as their relationship unfolds, he becomes addicted to the toxicity itself, mistaking chaos for passion and falling hard for someone who doesn’t treat him well. I think many of us have been there – drawn into a relationship where we’re made to feel grateful just to be wanted, hooked on the highs and lows of it all.

(Image: Provided)

D: What’s been done really cleverly here is the way Jake, my character, is portrayed – not just as toxic, but as deeply flawed and shaped by his past. The film takes the time to explore his roots, his identity, and the experiences that have shaped him, making the toxicity feel nuanced and multidimensional rather than one-note. People are complex; no one gets a free pass, but the psychology of someone exhibiting toxic behaviour is really examined. I also love that Benji isn’t framed as a helpless victim – he has his own flaws, and the film acknowledges that relationships, even destructive ones, are rarely black and white.

What’s next?

L: I’m really excited for this film to reach a wide audience. We’ve got some exciting news coming soon, and if all goes to plan, DEPARTURES should be hitting screens later this year (but I can’t say much more just yet!). In the meantime, we’re already diving into pre-production on Inappropriate Adult, starring Tyler Conti (who also appears in DEPARTURES). This next project will explore sex work, brotherhood and grief, drawing from the real-life experiences of my co-director Neil Ely. Can’t wait to share more!

(Image: Provided)

D: I’m really excited for DEPARTURES to be released and to see what doors it opens. I can’t wait for audiences to see a different side of me. Plus, I’m also in Inappropriate Adult, which I’m really excited about.

DEPARTURES has its London Premier at BFI FLARE on 23 March and will be showing again on 29 March. Tickets are currently sold out but more will be available soon via the BFI website.

Tickets are also available for DEPARTURES at the Manchester Film Festival on 15 March from its website.