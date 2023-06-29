Abigail Thorn reportedly cast in upcoming Star Wars project

The trans actor, Abigail Thorn, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte. She would be Star Wars’ first trans actress.

Last year Thorn, who came out as trans in 2021, recently wrote and starred in the play The Prince.

Disneydining.com reported on Monday (26 June) that Thorn had been cast in the Star Wars series as Ensign Eurus. There are no details on the casting with Thorn or Disney+ both yet to confirm the casting.

Attitude has contacted representatives for Abigail Thorn and Disney+.

The Acolyte was first announced in 2020 with Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland serving as showrunner.

The synopsis on StarWars.com reads: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

“A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The series is set during a period known as The High Republic, which takes places years before the events of the Star Wars films.

Thorn will be joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, and Dafne Keen.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and also Carrie-Anne Moss round out the cast.

Production on the series began in the UK in November 2022.

The Acolyte will stream exclusively on Disney+.