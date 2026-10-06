Romeo and Juliet but make it gay: Meet Stage Kiss, the new high-school enemies-to-lovers series

What happens when high-school enemies are forced to star opposite each other in a gay adaptation of Romeo and Juliet? New miniseries Stage Kiss explores exactly that.

CandyJar has launched a new Western Boys’ Love series centred on two male high-school students whose fake stage romance develops into a real, lustful relationship.

Stage Kiss follows Lucas (Felix Merback), a high-school theatre student who has spent four years hating his school’s lacrosse “golden boy”, Elijah (Sky Kawai).

What is Stage Kiss about?

The pair are forced to play Romeo and Juliet opposite each other in a same-sex rendition of the classic play, putting them in an increasingly intimate situation. Elijah then offers to teach Lucas “what real passion looks like” – beginning with a kiss that is not part of the play.

As they rehearse privately, they exchange more than just lines, and the distinction between acting and genuine attraction becomes increasingly blurred, while Elijah’s sexuality becomes clearer and their star-crossed storyline slowly undresses.

Stage Kiss has 50 episodes, ranging from 30 seconds to one and a half minutes. But as viewers will find out, despite its short length, the plot unravels faster than a stage curtain.

The series was released on CandyJar on 2 October, with all 50 episodes available on its official website, subject to release.