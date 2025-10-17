Victoria Beckham hints she could join Spice Girls reunion, saying idea is ‘tempting’ after Oasis gig

Victoria Beckham has hinted she could join the Spice Girls for a long-awaited reunion, saying the idea of performing together again is “tempting”.

The fashion designer, who rose to fame as Posh Spice in iconic 90s group, discussed the prospect during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, Radio Andy.

While she initially insisted it’s “not ultimately what I want to do anymore”, Beckham admitted she’s not entirely closed off to the idea. Having attended one of Oasis’s own comeback shows, she teased: “It’s tempting. It would be tempting, but could I take on a world tour? No, I can’t. I have a job. But the idea… oh my God.”

“The Sphere is amazing. How would good the Spice Girls be at The Sphere?” – Victoria Beckham

While she can’t commit to a global jaunt, she did add of Las Vegas’s newest arena, “The Sphere is amazing. How would good the Spice Girls be at The Sphere?”

The Sphere, a 20,000-seat venue in Las Vegas known for its wraparound digital screens and immersive sound, has become one of the most talked-about concert spaces in the world. Artists including U2, The Eagles and Backstreet Boys have staged residencies there, while No Doubt are set to play 12 shows next May.

A performance at the venue would mark the first time the Spice Girls have played in the United States since 2008. Their most recent appearance as a five-piece came at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Beckham opted out of the group’s 2019 stadium tour, which sold out across the UK and Ireland and featured Geri Halliwell-Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C. Next year will mark 30 years since the release of Wannabe, the band’s debut single, and the group have hinted that plans are being discussed to celebrate the milestone.

In June, Attitude revealed the Spice Girls were set to reunite for a Virgin Voyages activation in Dover several years ago – but the event was derailed by the rise of Covid-19.

Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson said at the launch of Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch: “The last time the Spice Girls were going to do something for Virgin, we had our first cruise ship at Dover. They were coming to launch the ship. They didn’t turn up! I rang one of them, said: ‘Where are you?!’

“She said: ‘They said there’s something called Covid on cruise ships. We’ve been advised not to come.’ I said: ‘What’s Covid?! Don’t be stupid! Get on down here!’

“They said: ‘No, no, there are cruise ships stuck at sea with Covid!’ Anyway, that was my first sign that we had big troubles to come!”

The Spice Girls, who burst onto the pop scene in 1996, were famously signed to Virgin Records.