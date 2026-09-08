Owen Thiele reveals why he turned down chance to visit Timothée Chalamet on Call Me by Your Name set

Adults star Owen Thiele has revealed how he first met Timothée Chalamet – and recalled once turning down the chance to visit him on the set of Call Me by Your Name.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Podcast, Thiele said the pair met during their first year at New York University, where they quickly became close friends.

“So Timothée Chalamet ultimately became my friend. NYU first year. He wasn’t Timothée Chalamet at the time,” Thiele recalled. “He was just Timothy spelled weird. I was like, ‘Great, French.’”

Timothée Chalamet and Owen Thiele sat with each other in class

Thiele recalled how the pair used to sit next to each other in lessons, with Chalamet often asking him to repeat what the lecturer had said. Thiele admits he was no hope: “And we became close friends.”

At the time, Chalamet was already working as an actor and had appeared in the 2015 film Love the Coopers, alongside Thiele’s friend Molly Gordon.

Thiele recalled throwing a party that Chalamet attended, saying his friends were impressed that he was already friends with an actor, despite him being “not what he is now”.

Thiele says he was invited to the set of Call Me by Your Name

The pair remained close, with Chalamet later inviting Thiele to visit him while he was filming for Call Me by Your Name in Europe in May and June 2016.

“He was like, ‘I’m going to France. I’m going to Italy to shoot a movie if you’re around to come out and hang,’” Thiele said.

However, Thiele turned down the invitation, explaining that he was busy writing his own project. When Chalamet revealed the film was an independent movie, Thiele still declined. “I turned it down and then that was Call Me by Your Name,” said Thiele.

“Yeah. So, I could have been there to see him and Armie Hammer kiss, but instead I chose to be in New York writing my own,” he joked.