SOPHIE: Label to release posthumous self-titled LP on behalf of star featuring Kim Petras

The label behind late musician SOPHIE has revealed plans to release a posthumous album on behalf of the star.

SOPHIE, whose real name was Sophie Xeon, died on 30 January 2021 at the age of 34. The producer, who was trans, died after an accidental fall at home in Greece.

The self-titled “final” album will be released on 27 September 2024 via Transgressive and Future Classic.

The artwork for the new album (Image: Provided)

It includes a Kim Petras feature named ‘Reason Why’, which is out today (Tuesday 25 June 2024).

“I love you forever” – Kim Petras to SOPHIE

Responding to the news on Instagram, ‘Future Starts Now’ singer Kim Petras said: “Soph you’re still changing music!!! I’m so happy to have this piece of you with me, I love you forever.”

The track co-features BC Kingdom and was written by SOPHIE, Kim, Eric Scoggins and Christopher Cummings.

An insider said in a statement: “This album was created by SOPHIE and some of her most cherished collaborators.

“Close to completion when she tragically died, it has been lovingly finalised by those who hold her closest, with further information as follows.”

SOPHIE is remembered for songs such as ‘It’s Okay To Cry’ and ‘Faceshopping’.

SOPHIE will be her second studio album after 2018’s critically-acclaimed Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

Rep statement on the release of SOPHIE



“When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, ‘We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the centre of our worlds.’



“Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.



“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasising contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.



“Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality.



“Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”