Sister Act the Musical: Discounted tickets available for one week only

Fancy cheap tickets for Sister Act the Musical? The holy romp of a West End show is offering discounted seats this entire week for performances until the end of August.

The musical, playing at the Dominion Theatre, London, is based on the hit 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Sister Act the Musical tells the story of Deloris, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this is one nostalgia-filled trip that you’ll never forget.

Starring Alexandra Burke as the lead character Deloris Van Cartier and Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior, expect “a joyous and uplifting tale of finding your voice and singing out, with your sisters by your side,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

Sister Act the Musical discounted tickets

You can save 35 percent on tickets for selected performances up to the end of August if you book from today (8 July) until 14 July.

See you in the pews!