Sister Act the Musical to return to London’s West End with Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke

Sister Act the Musical is coming back to the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End in 2024 – and tickets are on sale from 10am on Monday 15 May.

The cast will include Olivier Award-winning performer Beverley Knight and X Factor alumni Alexandra Burke, both portraying the role of Deloris Van Cartier on different dates through the run.

Sister Act the Musical tells the story of Deloris, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The show is based on the hit 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this is one nostalgia-filled trip that you will never forget.