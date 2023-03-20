Revisiting Orville Peck and Diplo’s Attitude cover shoot, in 12 pictures

It’s been nearly two years since Attitude’s duo cover of Orville Peck and Diplo launched the pair’s bromance.

With both recently making headlines, there’s no better time to revisit the masked country singer and superstar DJ’s cover interview.

Orville recently created quite a stir on Twitter after appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (17 March).

He was judging as two queens battled to stay with a lip sync to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill.’

I need a hero! 🦸‍♂️🎶



Introducing our extra-special guest judge @orvillepeck joining us TONIGHT at 8/7c, now on @MTV! 🤩 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/AVO63EOwma — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 17, 2023

The gay country musician is no stranger to the drag space. With his trusty cowboy hat and fringe mask, he appeared on Trixie Mattel’s track ‘Jackson.’

Diplo has also been recently aligned with the LGBTQ community after he shared he is “a little gay,” on the podcast High Low with EmRata.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer I have is I’m not, not gay,” the DJ said. He also shared there were a “couple of guys” he could date “life partner-wise.”

“I’m sure that I’ve got a blowjob from a guy before,” he added. “Getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

Orville Peck and Diplo on the cover of Attitude issue 321 (Image: Attitude()

That unabashed candor is what Orville pointed out as a strength about Diplo in their 2020 Attitude interview.

Speaking to Attitude about their bond, Diplo described Orville as his “long-lost brother.”

Sharing a love for the classic cowboy hat, they also bonded over a love of country music.

Diplo wears leather jacket, by Coach, denim, by RRL (Image: Attitude)

“The reality is [Diplo] is one of the biggest cowboys I’ve ever met, because I think he’s unafraid to do what he wants to do no matter what anyone says or thinks,” Orville explained. “That’s like the most cowboy attitude you could ever have.”

Orville also drew a comparison between the cowboy aesthetic and the queer community in regards to fearlessness.

“I’m surprised more gay people don’t feel connected to country music. And that’s mostly because of the stigma that country music as an establishment has kind of pushed.

Orville wears tank top by Dior, leather trousers by Versace (Image: Attitude)

“But it makes total sense to me that someone like Dolly Parton is a queer icon because she’s someone who had to really blaze her own trail and be her own. She’s basically a drag queen.”

Diplo added: “When I think about queer artists over the past 30 years, it’s always been the queer artists that have changed the way music exists.”

Diplo wears suit jacket, waistcoat, and jeans, all by RRL Orville wears top by Prada at Matches Fashion, jeans by Wrangler (Image: Attitude)

“I think that’s back to the fearlessness because when you have that energy — the masculine energy, the feminine — you’re taking all the risks because there’s nothing to lose.”

Check out these images from the pair’s shoot:

Diplo (Image: Attitude)

Orville wears top, by Prada at Matches Fashion, jeans, by Wrangler (Image: Attitude)

