Diplo says he’s ‘not, not gay’ and he’s had a blowjob from a guy before

Diplo has said he’s “not, not gay” and that he’s had a blowjob from a guy before.

The DJ and producer, 44, recently appeared on the podcast High Low with EmRata aka Emily Ratajkowski. The episode was released on Tuesday (14 March).

During the conversation, Diplo mentioned the videos that appear on his TikTok For You Page, including men chopping wood.

Ratajkowski then brought up when Diplo said he was “a little gay” referring to a conversation the two had the night before recording the podcast.

“Is that how you know that you’re not totally straight, from the wood-chopping?” she later asked.

“Maybe,” Diplo replied. “The wood-chopping guys are kinda sexy. I mean they’re hot guys, but I don’t know if that’s going to be the thing that’s going to set me over into the gay side totally.”

The two then discuss what sides of TikTok they’re both on with Ratajkowski commenting that she was on “lesbian TikTok for a minute.” She described this as “insightful.”

Diplo then clarified that he’s “not on gay TikTok,” and that he’s on “lumberjack TikTok.” He celebrated how inclusive TikTok is compared to other social media platforms.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer I have is I’m not, not gay”

After discussing sex Ratajkowski brought the conversation back to Diplo’s sexuality celebrating the DJ’s ability to be “flexible.”

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer I have is I’m not, not gay,” the producer said. He also said there were a “couple of guys” he could date “life partner-wise.”

He went on to say he’s not really “aroused by men that much.”

“I’m sure that I’ve got a blowjob from a guy before,” he revealed. Ratajkowski questioned: “You’re sure that’s happened?”

“Yeah, For sure,” Diplo replied and added: “Getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

In a filmed version Diplo said it’s not gay “unless you make eye contact.”

the blowjobs i give are not that gay pic.twitter.com/EHpnf8Tztw — alex (@alex_abads) March 14, 2023

Towards the end of the conversation, he commented: “I’m more of a vibe guy,” rather than focusing on gender.

The two then reflect on how culture has changed and more people are able to come out publicly.

High Low with EmRata is streaming now.