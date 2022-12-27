LGBTQ stars who came out in 2022

The coming out journey is different for every individual. However, what unifies the experience is the open-armed, welcoming embrace of the LGBTQ community. This year has seen a number of stars from all walks of life publicly share their truths; from sports stars to high-profile actors to online influencers, LGBTQ people are making waves in every industry.

While we can all hope and strive for a world where an individual sharing their sexual or gender identity publicly doesn’t make for breaking news, coming out remains the first step in this journey. Many stars are stepping up to be the visible representation they longed for in their own youth, a pedestal that is a rewarding but challenging responsibility.

Keep reading to find out more about nine of our highlighted LGBTQ stars who came out during the course of 2022.

Bosco

Bosco (Image: MTV Movie and TV Awards)

American drag performer Bosco (Chris Constantino), who competed on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, came out as trans at the start of this year. She began her transition after filming Drag Race and uses she/they pronouns out of drag. After starting HRT (hormone replacement therapy), she joyously shared: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The 29-year-old, known for her grunge style, won the award for ‘Best Fight’ at the MTV Movie and TV Awards for her memorable spat with Montana queen Lady Camden on Drag Race. The pair dramatically faced off over who would play the lead role in ‘Moulin Ru: The Rusical’ challenge.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney (Image: Instagram/@dylanmulvaney)

American actress and transgender rights activist Dylan Mulvaney rose to TikTok fame for her short-form video series Days of Girlhoood in which she shared with the internet the ups and downs of her gender transition through 2022. With over 9.4 million followers on TikTok, the 25-year-old is a force of inspiring positivity online for sharing parts of her life.

From interviewing Joe Biden to standing up to Caitlyn Jenner, Dylan has shown us all that she is a trailblazer dedicated to using her platform for good. “I think vulnerability is power,” she told Good Morning America. “I just feel really honoured to be somebody that can share my vulnerable parts and have it resonate with others.”

Ellia Green

Ellia Green (Image: Instagram/@elliagreen)

Australian rugby player and Olympic gold medalist Ellia Green came out as transgender in August. The 29-year-old athlete won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before retiring in 2021. Ellia noted the decision to come out publicly was to lead by example for their daughter.

Ellia’s coming out statement came at a time when World Rugby blocked transgender women competing in the women’s rugby union. Ellia labelled the transgender athlete ban “disgraceful” and “hurtful,” emphasising his frustration at the blatant exclusion.

Emeli Sandé

Emeli Sandé (Image: Wiki)

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé came out in March of this year, sharing she’s “happier than ever” with her partner, classical pianist Yoana Karemova. Speaking about coming out, the ‘Read All About It’ hitmaker noted she doesn’t necessarily define herself by any particular label. “I’m not sure what I identify as,” she shared. “I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”

Following her public coming out, Emeli told Attitude she had a “feeling” from the music industry and previous management that she shouldn’t come out. Now on the other side, Emeli is living proudly and in September she announced her engagement to Yoana.

Jake Daniels

Jake Daniels (Image: Sky Sports)

17-year-old Blackpool FC footballer Jake Daniels came out as gay in May, making him the first gay male professional in British football to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990. Jake’s coming out marked a monumental moment in the world of modern men’s football: is the pitch slowly becoming a place for open queer visibility? However, there is plenty more work to do to make football a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ community.

Gay sports stars from Josh Cavallo to Tom Daley have praised Jake for his bravery and resilience. Coming out in the same year FIFA’s 2022 World Cup took place in Qatar (where it is illegal to be gay), Jake has become a vocal queer role model in the sporting world.

Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael (Image: HBO)

Stand-up comedian and filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael came out as gay in his comedy special Rothaniel, a remarkable HBO show for which he won an Emmy. In the unconventionally emotional production, the 35-year-old’s on-stage vulnerability results in a stunning act of storytelling. Amid jokes and ponderings, Jerrod comes out mid-performance in front of a live audience. ​

“I didn’t think I’d ever, ever, ever come out,” he said on Twitter. “At many points in my life, I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that.” It’s a remarkable moment. An unstoppable force, Jerrod has been tapped to host the 2023 annual Golden Globes Awards.

Kit Connor

Kit Connor (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Heartstopper star Kit Connor came out as bisexual in October after facing ‘queer-baiting’ accusations by refusing to label his sexuality publicly. The 18-year-old actor, who stars as bisexual teen Nick Nelson in Netflix’s beloved LGBTQ series, Heartstopper, was met with love from (most) of the internet after coming out. Among them was his on-screen Heartstopper mum and co-star, Olivia Colman who proved she had his back.

Since then, Kit has shared his desire for more meaningful bisexual representation in entertainment. He’s already doing the work with his uplifting portrayal of Nick in Heartstopper. With more seasons on the horizon and more projects in the works, Kit’s a rising star with a bright future.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson (Image: Instagram/@rebelwilson)

Pitch Perfect’s Rebel Wilson came out as part of the LGBTQ community in June in an adorable Instagram post sharing a selfie of her and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The 42-year-old actress shared she had found her Disney princess. Her heartwarming coming out was underscored by the horrible reality that a tabloid journalist “threatened” to out her. The Australian Press Council later condemned the tabloid for breaching press standard principles.

Despite the intrusion, the Bridesmaids star has had a big year. She welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogacy in November. Additionally, the actor’s latest project, The Almond and the Seahorse, will see her first on-screen kiss with a woman.

Trinity ‘The Tuck’ Taylor

Trinity ‘The Tuck’ Taylor (Image: World of Wonder)

American drag queen and performer Trinity ‘The Tuck’ Taylor came out as trans non-binary earlier this year and uses she/they pronouns. Soon after, Trinity offered clarification about her identity in response to questions about their “transitional journey.” The 37-year-old tweeted: “​​I do not consider myself a trans woman. I feel trans. My actual gender isn’t labeled.”

Trinity’s best known for competing on the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season four. She joins season 14’s Willow Pill and Jasmin Kennedie who both came out on the show.