Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall to play lovers in real-life thriller Burning Rainbow Farm

A new film starring heart throbs Leo Woodall and Sebastian Stan will recount the true story of Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, two gay cannabis activists who created the pot-friendly utopia ‘Rainbow Farm’ in rural Michigan.

The farm was founded in the early 1990s by couple Tom Crosslin (Woodall) and Rollie Rohm (Stan) as a rural retreat for cannabis advocates and the LGBTQ+ community in Michigan. In 2001, after Rohm was arrested for growing marijuana and their son placed in custody, the farm became the site of a tense standoff with police, ending with both men being shot and killed by FBI agents.

Stan is currently the buzz of Hollywood, having recently been nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice, and is currently riding high on the box office charts in Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which has grossed over $173M worldwide.

Woodall caught the public’s attention with his portrayal of Jack in the second series of The White Lotus, and was recently seen in playing Renée Zellweger’s lover in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Justin Kurzel is set to direct the thriller, with a screenplay written by Tommy Murphy based on Dean Kuipers’ 2006 book Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up in Smoke.

“Burning Rainbow is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us’,” Kurzel said in a news release. “I’m excited to create this loveable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.”