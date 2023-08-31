Dan Levy is ‘considering’ a Schitt’s Creek reboot says show producer

If like us you balled your eyes out at every episode of the last season of the much beloved Schitt’s Creek, this might be news that has you celebrating.

To quote Moira Rose: “She hath risen!” (maybe…)

One of the producers of the six-season show about the Rose family and the town they came to love has said that the show’s creators are “considering” a reboot.

Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 to 2020 and garnered widespread acclaim picking up numerous awards.

“I think it’s going to be a timing thing”

Speaking to The Messenger Andrew Barnsley, who served as a producer on the hit show, said that a reboot was not impossible.

“It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for,” he said. “It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing.”

So a reboot is in no way a done or certain thing. Barnsley also said that the show’s creators would want a reboot to be justified for fear of ruining the show’s legacy.

“The fear is: Does it tarnish the legacy to go back and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?”

Upon the show’s closure, which saw David (Dan Levy) marry his sweetheart Patrick (Noah Reid), Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) return to California, and Alexis (Annie Murphy) head for the bright lights of New York City, the show was beloved by fans.

Those same fans will no doubt be protective of the show, which was celebrated especially for its portrayal of LGBTQ characters.

Given the show wrapped up everything so beautifully, much like the creators seem, fans will also be keen to ensure that any new stories are deserved and done right.

“It has to be of the same quality or better”

Levy said as much to Attitude in 2020. Asked about spinoffs and more from Schitt’s Creek Levy said: “I’ve always felt the door is not necessarily closed. It is for now because I think our audience needs to just take a breath.

“If an idea crosses my path that feels worthy of our cast coming together again, taking up their time, and obviously to honour our audience.

“I think at this point we’ve taken such great care in the stories that we’ve told that if we’re going to do something again, it has to be of the same quality or better.”

Another chance to catch up with the Roses? We’d love to!

Schitt’s Creek is streaming on Netflix.