Gay porn star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Damien Stone, a popular gay porn star and content creator, has died aged just 32.

Although little is known about the the star’s untimely death, it was confirmed by a family member earlier this month that he died “following complications from an enlarged heart,” as per Str8UpGayPorn.

Stone, real name Daniil Fedorovich Onofrey, was born in Moldova but lived most of his life in the United States. He began working in porn in 2017 and developed a following thanks to his impressive muscular physique and his work with a variety of major studios including ManUpFilms, Men, NakedSword, FaceDownAssUp, Bromo, WhyNotBi, and TransAngels.

He also created content for his personal OnlyFans channel, though the channel is no longer live.

Stone is mourned by his family, fans and the porn community writ large. “Very sad. Really nice guy,” commented one of his peers, fellow porn star Nicholas Ryder. “Filmed one of my favorite scenes with him,” he wrote in a post on X.

Very sad. Really nice guy. Filmed one of my favorite scenes with him. — nicholas ryder (@nicholasryder69) April 2, 2025

The performer was passionate about fitness and regularly shared content about how he achieved his adonis-like body. “Constantly striving for growth in all facets of life is one of the many keys to success,” he wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year. “Becoming disciplined in something as simple as taking care of your body on a consistent basis helps foster discipline in other areas of life as well.”

On X, he described himself as “just a walking contradiction, an enigma if you will.”

Stone’s tragic death is the latest in a string of untimely deaths of gay porn stars, including TimTales founder Tim Kruger, and Roman Mercury.